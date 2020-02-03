The broadway hit musical HAMILTON is returning to Louisville, Kentucky, Broadway Across America and the Kentucky Center announced Monday.

The award-winning musical will return as a part of the 2020-21 season.

Broadway Across America says the best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2020-21 season when tickets go on sale March 12.

The event will be held at the Kentucky Center on West Main Street.

To purchase a season subscription and for more information, click here.

