Hall of Fame Baseball Games Announced for June

An annual fundraiser for a local sports honor takes place next week.

The Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame Baseball and Softball Games, will take place on June 3rd and 4th at Deaconess Sports Park.

The 3rd-annual fundraiser will have 64 area Travel and Little League baseball and softball teams in Evansville for two nights of games. Softball games will be played on Monday and the baseball games will be on Tuesday.

Tickets are $6 at the gate, with free admission for children 12 and under. There will be an opening ceremony and team parade at 5PM each night before the first games start at 6PM.

Two-day passes are $10.

