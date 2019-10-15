Half Pot Aftermath: A Winner Has Yet to Come Foward

The Nut Club Half Pot really stole the show at Fall Festival last week and now that a ticket has been drawn people are wondering who won and will the West Side Nut Club do another Half Pot next year.

The booths are gone, and Franklin Street is all cleared up but even though Fall Festival is over this year nutclubbers say they’re still dealing with the aftermath of Half Pot mania and getting ready for next year.

WSNC Fall Festival Publicity Chairman Eddie Dietz says, “Once it got to $100,000, then it was quickly $300,000, then it just grew and grew and grew, so everybody was talking about it.”

And people are still talking about it wondering who has the winning ticket? “That’s a question on our mind as well. No one has stepped forward just yet. We’re talking amongst each other all the time, has anybody heard anything, and we haven’t seen anybody just yet,” says Dietz.

Leading up to the ticket draw nutclubbers ran into quite a few surprises including making room for more than 17,000 pounds of tickets.

“Last I heard from the guys, about every 12 minutes they were changing out printer paper. We had multiple printers running, and if you could’ve watched it through the window from the street, it was like it was snowing, it was just paper falling into that barrel it was just amazing,” says Dietz.

If you didn’t buy the winning ticket this time around there’s always next year but expect to wait in long lines again because nutclubbers say they’re probably not going to add a fifth Half Pot booth.

There’s just not enough space.

“We kind of take it from street to street. So we don’t want to hide anyone’s booth. We don’t want to prevent anyone from safely getting to where they need to go. So we have to keep that in mind. It’s not about hey how many half pot booths can you stick down there. We don’t want to do that for sure,” says Dietz.

