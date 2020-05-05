Haircut Guidelines to Keep in Mind When Visiting the Stylist in Indiana

There are a few unfamiliar changes to look out for on your next visit to a hair salon or barbershop in Indiana.

Under Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, after a county has been in Stage 2 for one week, personal services like hair salons can reopen by appointment only, and with social distancing guidelines in place.

Those looking to get a haircut will be asked to wait in the parking lot until called by their stylist when their appointment is ready.

Both stylists and clients will need to wear masks. Salon stations will also need to be six feet apart.

Stage 2 of Gov. Holcomb’s plan may begin for all Indiana counties as of May 4, except for Cass, Lake, and Marion counties.

A similar phased reopening plan has been implemented in Kentucky by Governor Andy Beshear, allowing barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses, and similar services to resume operations on May 25.

