Hairball to Bring Rock and Roll Experience Back to Evansville

Hairball is returning to Victory Theatre in Evansville for their 20th Anniversary Tour on March 7.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at Ford Center Ticket Office, Victory Theatre and TicketMaster.

Limited VIP packages are available and prices increase $5 per ticket day of show. Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world.

Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes’ countless times throughout the night.

