All Hail the Cheese Queen!

The food truck scene in the Tri-State has exploded, with trucks out at most events…even staying — and serving party-goers long past their expected time.

When Peephole celebrated its 50th birthday, I noticed so many people chowing down on grilled cheese like it was their last meal!

Let’s meet the newest royalty to appear in Evansville…

Hear ye, hear ye, there’s a new queen in town!





Her subjects?

Any fan of ooey-gooey melted cheese.

I love cheese! I actually do.

Me too!

This isn’t the grilled cheese your mama used to make.

We use a Sourdough bread which is a very expensive type of bread, we want to make sure that we get the best.

And then we use Muenster cheese Mozzarella cheese, Pepper Jack cheese and yellow American cheese.

Choose from regular menu selections like the “Cheesy Chick” with mozzarella and American cheeses paired with tomato, bacon and chicken…

I never thought to put chicken on a grilled cheese, but it’s absolutely fabulous, especially when the soft fajita meat combines with the soft, fresh tomato and that ooey-gooey melted cheese…mmm!

She is the queen.

…the “Jack the Ripper” with spicy pepper jack, jalapenos and bacon, spicy…

Now the tears in my eyes will tell you that the “Jack the Ripper” really will get you in the throat, so I don’t know if that’s why they named it that, but it definitely has some heat on it.

Oh my gosh!

Ooh, but I liked it!

…and I love the name of this one, the “Herman Muenster” with guacamole, tomato and bacon…

If you didn’t know they used sourdough, you could still tell that something is definitely different about this bread.

It’s got an excellent light, airy texture, and is something a little bit different.

With the “Herman Muenster”, it pairs perfectly with that muenster cheese and everything is just nice and light.

It actually feels like it might be kind of a “healthy” grilled cheese, if you can believe that.

Or customize your sandwich like real royalty with their add-ons.

By order of the queen, everyone say, “cheese”!

You can follow The Cheese Queen gourmet grilled cheese truck on Facebook to find out where they’ll be every day!

When you go, let them know you saw their “coronation” here, and let me know what you tried!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments