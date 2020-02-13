Hager Preschool Holds Penny Drive to Raise Funds for Local Men’s Shelter

Students at Hager Preschool in Owensboro are participating in a Penny Drive in an effort to raise funds for a local men’s shelter.

In coordination with the “male role-models recognition” this month at Hager Preschool, they chose “Friends of Sinners”, a Christ-centered recovery program, to be the beneficiary of a Penny Drive, which will help raise funds for the local men’s recovery program.

The goal will be $600.00 to provide support for the programs and services that are provided by this local agency.

Each morning, the students will be called up to the front desk to add their pennies, dimes, nickels, quarters & dollar bills to the basket.

The students will celebrate with an ice-cone party when the weather gets warmer in late March. Each class will strive to achieve the highest amount to be donated.

According to the post on Facebook, as of Wednesday, Hager Preschool students had raised almost $300 of their $600 goal.

