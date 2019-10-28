Hadi Shriners Offering Free Circus Tickets to Active Duty Military Families

Family members of local military personnel will have a chance to go to the 86th annual Hadi Shrine Circus.

Townsquare Media radio stations WKDQ, WBKR, WDKS, and WJLT will be holding a “Super Remote” to distribute the Exchange tickets on Monday, November 11th from 4-7 p.m. at the Hadi Temple parking lot in downtown Evansville.

Tickets will be available to immediate family members of Tri-State military members on active duty, currently overseas, and those just recently returned from overseas deployment.

This will include the spouse and children, and any other family member currently living in the same household.

Recipients must show appropriate family military ID to qualify.

These free Exchange tickets are a $22 value and must be exchanged for a reserved seat ticket for any of the eight performance.

Other family members or close friends who want to attend the circus can purchase their Exchange tickets for $18.

Tickets can be purchased from any Shriner or you can call 812-425-4376 in Evansville, or toll free at 1-800-66-CLOWN outside of Evansville.

The Hadi Shrine Circus will kick off on Thanksgiving Day.

