Hadi Shrine Circus Is Back in Town

The Hadi Shrine Circus is once again dazzling both the young and young-at-heart in the River City.

“I like to be at the circus.”

It’s an Evansville tradition.

“We’ve been making memories for families, parents, and grandparents, for 86 years,” says Dale Thomas, Hadi Shrine Organizer. “We have all the things you’ll see at most circuses. We have the elephants, tigers, lions, and bears and at the same time we have new things coming like motorcycles on a high wire, motorcycles on the swings, we have a trampoline act this year that’s new.”

This year marks the eighth production at the Ford Center.

The circus required 11 months of planning and more than 1,000 people working together.

Even though the circus is known for fun and laughter, the money raised is going towards a better cause.

“The day is about keeping us alive, but I guarantee that 365 days a year we’re taking care of one of four or five of the 22 hospitals of the Shriners realm,” says Thomas.

And continuing to pass the tradition of the circus down from generation to generation, it’s about much more than the performances themselves.

“Every time they’ll tell me my parents brought me here or my grandparents brought me here and I want to make sure my grand-kids or kids have the same experience because there was so much fun,” says Thomas. “So to me the circus was about creating memories.”

The circus will be in town until Sunday. Anyone interested in attending can still buy tickets.

