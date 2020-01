Drivers in Whitley County got a shock while driving on Highway 92 when a road sign made asked drivers to “send nudes”.

Officials with the Kentucky Transporation say the sign was hacked and was part of a contracted construction project.

Administrators quickly turned off the sign, officials said. The system belonged to McCreary County and was password-protected, but someone able to crack the code.

