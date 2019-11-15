Habitat for Humanity Gives Back to Veterans

Habitat for Humanity is giving back in a big way and extending Veteran’s Day this week to help one family in need.

Sherita Underhill is a veteran of nine years and area volunteers decided to come together to help her have a home.

This is the group’s very first-ever veteran build habitat home and organizers say it was a great way to give back.

Underhill says she’s really looking forward to moving into her new house. “We can’t wait, we’re just ready, I am, I don’t know about Brandon, but I am just so ready to have my own again,” says Underhill.

Many veterans in the community came together to celebrate the home dedication.

