Habitat for Humanity Begins 65th Henderson Build

A Kentucky community is coming together tonight to help a family get a new home.

Habitat for Humanity of Henderson and local leaders are taking what they called “dilapidated lots” and building a foundation for the greater good.

Mayor Steve Austin and community organizers were on hand as construction got underway on a new home for the Butler family.

It’s the 65th home for Henderson Habitat, and this family has reason to celebrate.

This is a bright spot for a family that’s been recently going through quite a bit. But it’s also a positive moment for the organization that recently dealt with vandalism and theft local habitat homes—something habitat volunteers and organizers are feeling the impact of first hand.

This new home continues a growth of neighborhood development, overlooking the continued progress of the East End Park.

For those looking to get involved, a special Saturday build will be hosted on June 22. Habitat is looking for 30 eager volunteers to contribute.

Comments

comments