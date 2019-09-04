Habitat for Human Dedicates First Habitat Home in Jacobsville

A family is now able to move into their beautiful new home which was built by Habitat for Humanity of Evansville. The local organization has built more than 500 homes, but this one is making Habitat for Humanity history. It’s the first Habitat home built in Jacobsville, an area that’s been on the map since the mid-1800s. Now the city is working to revitalize the neighborhood with Tiffany Sherman’s brand new home being a great addition.

Tiffany Sherman didn’t even have words to describe how happy she is to now be a homeowner. She’s a single mother of a teenager. Sherman says she didn’t know if it was possible to become a homeowner even though it’s something she’s always wanted.

“I did it,” says Sherman. “To take yourself and get out of debt to do something great to become a homeowner, it felt amazing.”

Habitat for Humanity officials say making this dream come true required lots of help from generous sponsors and volunteers.

“The Lutherans for Humanity generously pulled together the funds to build this home and that also goes in with the Jacobsville workforce housing partnership,” says Habitat for Humanity of Evansville’s Communications Manager, Kate Carnahan.

The city, Hope of Evansville, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, and Vectren are all partnering to build more workforce housing. Vectren is planning to invest 5.5 million dollars in housing throughout the city over the next five years. The first one million dollars will be going towards construction and repairs for single families’ homes in Jacobsville.

“This is such a great community,” says Carnahan. ” It needs its chance to shine and we are so honored to be able to build wonderful, beautiful homes like Tiffany’s. We are so glad we can help make this neighborhood shine.”

Sherman says now she can’t wait to for her house to shine. She’s been looking forward to hosting family gatherings.

“My family is big on family dinners,” says Sherman.

