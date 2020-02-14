Habitat Breaks Ground for Two Henderson Families

Habitat for Humanity sharing love and support for two families in Henderson. Valentine’s Day is a day filled with love and there is a double dose of it in Henderson.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two homes this afternoon for the Wiles and Saucer families. And the two families will eventually be neighbors.

The Wiles family have been lifetime residents of Henderson and have been a part of the Habitat community for years when one day they thought Habitat might be a good fit for their family.

So, they applied and the rest is history. While the Saucer’s live off the mother’s single income as a Methodist Hospital employee and have struggled to make ends meet over the past few years.

And now both families are grateful for their forever home.

Katie Sauer says, “It’s a blessing. We’re very thankful”

Janice Wiles says, “I just to thank everybody in the community and Habitat for making this dream possible”

Both homes will be funded by generous donations from several businesses across Kentucky.

Habitat for Humanity also asked all in attendance to wear red to show they have a “heart for housing”.

