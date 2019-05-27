HAA Announces 2018-2019 Season

The Henderson Are Arts Alliance has been killing it with the acts they’ve brought in recently!

WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE

Friday, September 20, 2019 7:30 pm

Five-time GRAMMY winner and Kentucky native, Wynonna Judd, will bring her unmistakable country music, storytelling, and sound to Henderson with Wynonna & The Big Noise!

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX

Friday, October 18, 2019

7:30PM

Imagine marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the minimalist angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78 or the plunger-muted barrelhouse howl of a forgotten Kansas City jazzman.

THE SECOND CITY’S GREATEST HITS

Friday, November 15, 2019, 7:30 pm

The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. We’re excited to welcome the renowned improv comedy group back to the Preston Arts Center stage!

CIMORELLI

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 7:30 pm

This group from California first gained popularity on YouTube singing cover music. Now composing and writing their own songs, Cimorelli is made up of six sisters and has over 1billion YouTube views! Join us for a great Christmas show for the whole family!

Aquila Theatre presents

1984

Friday, February 21, 2020

7:30 pm

In the throes of unprecedented challenges to privacy, truth, and personal expression, Aquila Theatre brings 1984, George Orwell’s cautionary novel, to the stage 75 years after its publication.

Dance Kaleidoscope’s﻿

MUSIC MEN

Saturday, March 28, 2020, 7:30 pm

Dance Kaleidoscope returns to Henderson with Music Men! One of the country’s best contemporary dance companies, this showfeatures innovative choreography set to the music of Elton John and Prince.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Thursday, April 30, 2020, 7:00 pm

One of Broadway’s biggest shows is coming to Henderson! This 2016 Tony award-winner, based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, follows the journey of Celie, an African-American woman in the South from the early to mid-20th century.

**Full season package includes all seven shows and is $200. Pick 3 package includes three shows of your choiceat a 10% discount.

