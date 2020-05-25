Gyms Reopening in Phases

Gyms across the Hoosier state turned on the lights Sunday. This means Bob’s Gym members and others can finally get back into their fitness routine.

Jim Young and his family are looking to add a new routine signing up at the YMCA in downtown Evansville.

“Because I don’t think people do enough as a family. Everyone is like, ‘Me. Me. Me. I got to do this. I got to do that,” says Young. Now that his grandchildren have been cooped up for a couple of months, Young says it’s time to find ways to keep them active. “If I can keep the kids with me and we are doing something together. And they’re not always on the iPad or on the phone, they are doing something besides that.” He also wants to take care of himself, something many are prioritizing after weeks on the couch.

Andre Sherman says he’s thrilled to be back in his element lifting weights, utilizing the YMCA’s workout equipment.

“Workouts at home just isn’t the same. They are beneficial, but you can’t really power lift. You can’t deadlift. You can’t really squat at home,” says Sherman.

Like all businesses, precautions are being taken.

“We’re trying to follow a phased approach to make sure that everything we do is as safe as it possibly can be,” says Lisa Verkmp, YMCA of Southwestern Indiana Marketing & Annual Campaign Director. That means when the gym’s pool opens back up on Friday, reservations will need to be made. Usable gym equipment is staggered and group exercise classes will continue to be virtual. This is all to ensure we all stay six feet apart even when shooting hoops. “We have additional staff around to monitor to make sure there are not too many people in one area.”

Their staff keeps cleaning products on hand disinfecting the equipment regularly.

