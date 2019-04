Guthrie’s Pharmacy announced Friday they are closing after 42 years of service. The pharmacy says they were purchased by Valye RX Bluegrass, LLC 13 months ago.

According to a release, the Bluegrass sold the pharmacy to CVS and all files will be transferred to Boonville.

The pharmacy says they appreciate all of their treasured customers and are grateful for their patronage.

The pharmacy will close its doors on Monday, April 22.

