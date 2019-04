Madisonville Police are investigating a shots fired call where bullets hit multiple homes.

The shots were reported around 3 A.M. near East Broadway and Park Avenue. Several callers reported hearing them.

Officers of the Madisonville Police, and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office found several shell casings along park avenue.

Fortunately no one inside the homes sustained injury.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Madisonville Police Department 270-821-1720.

