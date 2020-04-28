Gunshot Victim Sent to Hospital; Investigation Underway

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital.

According to OPD, the victim, identified as Marcus Schwoeppe, was sent to Owensboro Health Regional Health after receiving a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators believe the shooting happened on Lancaster Avenue.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

OPD says the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any formation about the shooting can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.OP

