Guns and Hoses This Saturday at Ford Center

Tickets remain on sale for the 2019 Guns & Hoses at the Ford Center on Saturday.

The event, put on by 911 Gives Hope, features 13 boxing matches between members of tri-state police departments versus members of tri-state fire departments.

The event is a charity boxing match. A large portion of the money raised at the event will go towards raising awareness of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The rest of the proceeds will be donated to various charities that involve local children and people with disabilities.

Bell time is at 7PM in the Ford Center. Tickets on sale at all Ticketmaster locations as well as the Ford Center Box Office. Few floor seats remain at $30 dollars, reserved seats at $25 and $20 dollars, and upper bowl general admission remains at $15 dollars.

Comments

comments