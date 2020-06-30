Guns and Hoses Canceled for 2020

A popular event that raises funds for a local charity will not take place in 2020.

911 Gives Hope has announced that Guns and Hoses XIII will not take place in the 2020. The event, originally scheduled to take place on April 13th at the Ford Center was rescheduled to August 22 due to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s closing down public gathering spaces early on in the response to COVID-19.

The event is a series of boxing matches in one night, pitting members of law enforcement versus area firefighters. The money raised from the Guns and Hoses goes towards 911 Gives Hope, a non-for-profit charity that made up of first responders that looks to help improve the lives of children and people with disabilities in the local community.

According to the 911 Gives Hope Facebook page, the group “exhausted every effort” to have the event in August, including looking at other venues.

We postponed hoping the number would become low enough to have a safe event at the Ford Center but, as they continue to climb, we don’t see a feasible way to continue. We feel that it is our responsibility to help fight the spread of the coronavirus and keep you safe. —- 911 Gives Hope on Facebook

Ticketmaster will be issuing ticket refunds. The Facebook post says you need to return them to the place of original purchase. Or, as also suggested by the Facebook post, you can donate the ticket refund to the non-for-profit to continue to help the community.

The organizers plan to return to the Ford Center in 2021.

