Gun Sales in Illinois on the Rise as Protesting Continues

Gun sales in Illinois are on the rise as more residents look to protect themselves amidst continued protesting and uncertainty.

Images of violence and looting throughout the Chicago area prompted many who had never considered purchasing a firearm before to become first-time buyers.

“I briefly looked at buying one when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. and you know the gun shops – every one you call they’re either sold out or there’s a huge waiting list,” said Josh Graf, an Illinois resident.

“I’m not comfortable. It’s scary. And I have too many family members that I worry about,” stated a different Illinoisan.

Nationally, gun sales in April were up by 71% compared to last year’s numbers, and the FBI has recorded 15-million background checks in 20-20….

But gun-control advocates say that studies show self-defense gun use occurs in less than 1% of all crimes.

