Gun Owners Discuss Laws

Indiana gun owners had the chance to learn more about gun laws from defense attorneys tonight. They discussed several topics including the justified use of deadly force and stand-your-ground law.

Uncle Rudy’s Indoor Gun Range partnered with U.S. LawShield and hosted a free gun seminar, Wednesday evening. Criminal defense attorneys discussed several topics including what to do if you ever have to use your gun.

“Hopefully you never have to shoot somebody, but if you do have a plan for what happens afterward?” says Timothy Collins, U.S. LawShield District Manager.

If you are in a situation where you need to use force, call 911 immediately and talk to an attorney.

Keep in mind, in Indiana, you can only shoot someone if your life or somebody else’s life is in imminent danger.

“You don’t shoot someone over stuff. Protect life and that’s it,” says Collins.

Tim Vire, a Hoosier gun owner, says he’s never had to use his gun during an emergency situation, but recent shootings are motivating him to be even more aware of his second amendment rights.

“Just in Evansville, you look at what’s happened since the first of the year. I don’t know how many shots fired calls there have been, but it’s getting to the point where you don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Vire. He says gun education helps him stay prepared for the unthinkable for one special purpose.

“For me, it’s to defend my wife and my family whether that be at home or out in the public,” says Vire.

There are places where you cannot legally carry a handgun, even with a license.

If you are considering to get a license and buy a gun expert have one request.

“Be careful. Make sure you are educated. Make sure you are trained. There are a lot of civil stuff that happens if you do have to defend yourself,” says Collins.

Gun laws vary from state to state. Some states you travel through won’t recognize your license, Illinois is one of those states.

Since Illinois won’t recognize your gun license when you are driving through the state, your firearm must be unloaded and locked in a case located in the back of the car.

To learn more about Indiana’s firearm laws click here, Kentucky click here, Illinois click here.

