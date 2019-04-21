Gun Missing From Stolen Ambulance in Henderson

An decommissioned ambulance was stolen and found, but Henderson Police are trying to locate the gun that was inside the vehicle.

The owner of the ambulance Brian Keown said the ambulance was parked in front of his home in the 1400 block of Wright Street with the keys inside.

A Smith and Wesson handgun was also inside of the ambulance. It was later located at Newman park, but the gun is missing.

If anyone has information on this case please contact the Henderson Police Department (270) 831-1295, or Crime stoppers (270)-831-1111.

