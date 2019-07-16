Gun, Gold Jewelry Stolen From Evansville Home

Theives made off with a hunting rifle and gold jewelry after breaking into an Evansville home.

The burglary happened in the 300 block of West Maryland St around 5 pm on Monday.

The homeowner came home to find two people inside his home. When police arrived they found the back door open and the window on the door broken.

According to the report, the homeowner had run after the male suspect and believed a woman was still inside the home.

Evansville Police and K9 unit secured the home and attempted to track down the man and woman, but were unable to find them.

The homeowner reports that a black .50 caliber in-line muzzleloader with an optic and case was stolen, along with 2.5 ounces of gold jewelry, old collectible U.S. Currency, a jar of quarters.

The missing items are valued at $7,300.

The man was described as a white male, around the age of 40 and between 5’10” and 6-foot tall with brown shaggy hair. He was wearing a gray-colored tank top and blue jean shorts.

The woman is between the ages of 30-40 and 5’4″ to 5’7″ tall with a thin build. She has long brown hair and was wearing a light green colored shirt.

No arrests have been made at this time.

