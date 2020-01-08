Guilty Verdict in Shooting of Evansville Man

A Vanderburgh County jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial against Tanika Stewart.

Stewart was found guilty Wednesday around 4 p.m. in connection with the death of Antonio Bushrod.

Last October, Stewart was arrested after telling police she shot Bushrod. The shooting happened on October 26 around 1:45 a.m. on S. Morgan Ave.

Bushrod was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He died an hour after arriving at the hospital.

