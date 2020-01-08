EvansvilleIndiana
Guilty Verdict in Shooting of Evansville Man
A Vanderburgh County jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial against Tanika Stewart.
Stewart was found guilty Wednesday around 4 p.m. in connection with the death of Antonio Bushrod.
Last October, Stewart was arrested after telling police she shot Bushrod. The shooting happened on October 26 around 1:45 a.m. on S. Morgan Ave.
Bushrod was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He died an hour after arriving at the hospital.
This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.