An Evansville double-murder suspect has been found guilty as charged, according to the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

A jury in Tippecanoe County found Deshay Hackner guilty of killing Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.

The murders happened in October 2017 on Maryland Street.

The case continues with a second suspect, William Rice, set to go on trial in Evansville.

The court will reconvene Thursday morning to set a sentencing date for Hackner.

Comments

comments