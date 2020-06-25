Guidance Released for Reopening Kentucky Schools

New guidance has been released to help schools across Kentucky welcome students back to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidance was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) in collaboration with the Kentucky Department of Education on Wednesday, June 24 – covering multiple topics, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, health screening, and sanitation.

While schools will develop their own reopening plans based on the guidance, Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown said “best judgment and good faith are expected.”

The guidance document from DPH differentiates between “safety expectations,” which schools are expected to comply with, and “best practices,” which they also may choose to follow to further protect students and staff.

Key highlights of the “Safety Expectations and Best Practices Guidelines for Kentucky Schools (K-12)”:

Social Distancing:

On the Bus: Load from back to front Sit with siblings Wear your mask Don’t sit behind the driver

At School: Smaller class sizes Everyone faces same direction Space between desks Wear your mask



Cloth Face Coverings, Personal Protective Equipment, and School Health Policies:

Wearing Your Mask: Must cover your mouth and nose Is not a toy Should be worn any time you are moving around Should be worn by everyone first grade and above



Masks will be required any time students and staff are moving or cannot stay 6 feet apart unless there is a medical reason they cannot do so. Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of KDPH said masks are the one thing public health officials know can prevent the spread of the virus, along with washing hands and maintaining social distance.

Masks may be lowered during classroom time if all students and staff are seated at least 6 feet apart and no people are walking inside the classroom.

Schools also will be expected to stagger arrival times, increase space between students, and reduce class sizes and congestion in common areas.

Although the guidance is not backed by legislation or administrative regulations, Brown said if schools do not follow it, they open themselves up to the potential spread of the virus, in-school contract tracing, and closure if cases develop.

Click here to view the full 24-page “Safety Expectations and Best Practices Guidelines for Kentucky Schools (K-12)” document.

Recommended Articles

Guidance Released for Reopening Indiana Schools

Kentucky Schools Prepare for Possibility of More Closures When Students Return

Gov. Pritzker Sets New Guidelines for Reopening of Education Institutions in Illinois

Comments

comments