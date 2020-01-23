Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for Allen Family Amphitheater

A groundbreaking ceremony has been planned for the Allen Family Amphitheater after 15 years of planning.

The event is set for February 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. and will be held at the Old Lock and Dam Site in Newburgh, IN.

The amphitheater will be an addition to the available rental venues at the Old Dam site. Currently, the Dam Building and the Lock Master Cottages are available for rent and when combined with the amphitheater rental, make a complete venue package on the riverfront for concerts, performing arts, weddings and other social gatherings.

The rental of the facility is through the Town of Newburgh.

