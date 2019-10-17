Groundbreaking Ceremony Date Set for New Daviess County Middle School

A groundbreaking ceremony date is set for the site of the new Daviess County Middle School.

Daviess County Public Schools will host the ceremony at 2600 Calumet Trace on Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public. Guests may park at the Malco Theatre with a shuttle providing transportation to the groundbreaking site. Limited parking will also be available on Calumet Trace.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled to 10 a.m. Monday, October 28th.

That announcement will be posted on the DCPS website and Facebook page.

