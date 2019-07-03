GrillLocal With These 3 4th of July Recipes

It’s almost Independence Day, and a lot of us will be grilling…

I’m always telling you to shop local and eat local, so today I’m putting my money where my mouth is and introducing you to 2 local companies who’ve gotten

their products into Schnucks… “Steak Dance” and “Mad Raccoon”!

I brought them into my test kitchen at home to see where they fit in my barbecue repertoire, and have come up with 3 recipes for you to try tomorrow.





First up, Spicy Steak Dance Sliders!

This is a super easy recipe, and I decided to go with the Steak Dance Meat Tenderizer.

All you do is add that seasoning to your ground beef, finely dice some spicy cheese…I chose habanero cheddar (which you can also find at Schnucks), mix all that together then hand pat into small patties.

Pop them onto any grill and watch them closely.

I use a George Foreman, and the burgers were done in 2 to 3 minutes.

So quick and easy!

I really wanted to try one of the 2 Mad Raccoon sauces, but I didn’t know what they tasted like, so I went with barbecue pulled pork.

Super easy, just coat the bottom of your crockpot with some olive oil, rub that Mad Raccoon Competition Grade Seasoning, generously in to the pork, pop it into the slow cooker then coat it in the Mad Raccoon Gourmet Barbecue Sauce and let it sit until tender.

Then shred it with a couple of forks, put it in a container and pour even more Mad Raccoon sauce over it.

Done!

I love kebabs because it’s an easy way to get rid of vegetables that you used for other dishes.

So I decided to use the Steak Dance Mediterranean Seasoning, because the label said it was “good for vegetables and more”.

First, you’ll want to marinate the veggies and chicken in olive oil and lemon juice, for at least 30 minutes.

Place everything on the skewers, then put the skewers on a baking sheet.

Cook in the oven at three hundred and fifty degrees for about 8 to 10 minutes, then pop them on the grill for a quick sear so you get those nice char marks.

Happy grilling!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments