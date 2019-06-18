Here I Grew Up to Make Its World Premiere at the Lincoln Amphitheatre!

Here I Grew Up, a world premiere musical, will come to life this June 28/29 and July 11/12/13 at the Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln City, Indiana.

Doors for each performance will open at 6 p.m. central time with a 7 p.m. start, with one 15-minute intermission, the end time will be approximately 9:15 p.m.

Here I Grew Up celebrates Abraham Lincoln and the community that helped shape his character through an honest and emotionally-charged story of his time in southern Indiana.

It also honors the pioneers who played an integral part in his most formative years, helping to nurture his work ethic and desire to learn.

Here I Grew Up features all new songs, lively dances, and a unique perspective on his life.

General admission tickets are $19.95 while VIP tickets (preferred seating, a free drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine, and a commemorative poster) are $26.95.

For a limited time, the promo code “HIGU19” will unlock a $3per general admission ticket discount.

Seating for veterans is $14.95 and senior citizens pricing is $15.95.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.

For group discount information or to order tickets over the phone, call 812-937-2329.

Children 12 and under are invited to attend free of charge—free tickets for children under 12 can be obtained online or at the box office.

Each night during the five-show run of Here I Grew Up will feature special pre-show activities for the young and the young at heart.

·All show nights: Children 12 and under free.

·All show nights: All Lincoln merchandise in the gift shop discounted (including Lincoln Amphitheatre t-shirts, clothing, etc.).

·All show nights: Abraham Lincoln museum open and a resource available to field any and all Lincoln-related questions.

·All show nights: Discounted Tickets for Boy/Girl Scouts. Tickets for any boy/girl scout older than 12 are only $12 and can be accessed by using the code SCOUT2019.

·All show nights: Discounted tickets for congregation and staff members of any area faith-based organization. Use the code FAITH-19 to unlock $12.95 general admission tickets.

·Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, Ray Major’s “Self-Trained Monkey” one man band, 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

·Saturday, June 29: Spencer County Chamber of Commerce and Perry County Chamber of Commerce night. Members of either chamber are encouraged to contact the chamber director for a special discount code on general admission tickets.

·Saturday, June 29: Meet the Here I Grew Up development team for a pre-show “talk back” from 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. If you’re curious as to what goes into creating a brand new show or if you’ve ever wondered about the artistic process of putting together a script and score, the challenge of honoring history while also entertaining, or general behind the scenes antics, this is a perfect opportunity to ask questions.

·Thursday, July 11: Prior to the play’s start, the Red Bank ReUnion Band—a civil war regimental band—will perform from 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. central.

·Friday, July 12: Lincoln State Park employees and volunteers will teach the art of making yarn dolls. Children of all ages may participate free of charge from 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. central.

·Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, old time fiddle playing by John Roy Litwiler, Jr., 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. central.

·Friday, June 28, and Friday, July 12: Lincoln-themed coloring pages and crayons will be available. Children may color and enter their page in a drawing for a Lincoln Amphitheatre grab bag, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. central.

·Saturday, June 29, and Saturday, July 13: All children dressed in period, Pioneer attire will receive one free popcorn from the concessions building.

