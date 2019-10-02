Greenville Woman Booked for Murder in Henderson County Jail

A Greenville, Kentucky woman remain in Henderson County Jail, booked for murder and other charges.

According to Henderson County Jail, 56-year-old Kimberly Cunningham was booked Tuesday afternoon for Murder, Failure to appear, Fraudulent use of a credit card after reported lost or stolen, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Cunningham has a criminal past, which includes being accused of a 2016 murder in Madisonville.

In a story we reported in 2018: https://44news.wevv.com/update-woman-accused-2016-murder/

Cunningham was accused by Madisonville Police in the shooting death of 77-year-old Moyer Pleasant. The shooting took place in October of 2016 when Pleasant was sleeping on a chair in a home on Earl Cross Drive when someone shot and killed them.

Cunningham was arrested and book in Hopkins County Jail on October 8th, 2018. She was indicted for the murder late last year.

According to Hopkins County Jail website, she was released from jail on Tuesday.

According to KY Courts website, she is facing a probation revocation hearing on October 21st in Hopkins County, as well as a Pretrial Conference for her Murder charge in April of 2020.

We are working confirming what led to her arrest in Henderson County.

