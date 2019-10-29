Greenville Receives Over $230K in Discretionary Funds for Pavement Upgrades

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded the City of Greenville with $236,473 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on five city streets. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The investment supports Gov. Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

Greene Drive serves as a vital connector on the north end of Greenville between KY 189 and U.S. 62 with an average daily traffic count of 7,930.

The repairs will improve the safety of those traveling the busy route. Approximately 120 homes and businesses will benefit from these roadway improvements.

Resurfacing work will address:

Greene Drive (City Street 1064) – resurfacing 0.578 miles

Highland Drive (City Street 1006) – resurfacing 0.340 miles

HC Mathis Drive (City Street 1007) – resurfacing 0.492 miles

South Boggess Avenue (City Street 1085) – resurfacing 0.248 miles

Robinwood Drive (City Street 1071) – resurfacing 0.146 miles

