Greenville Imposes Curfew on Youth Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tyrone Morris 7 mins ago
Less than a minute

The City of Greenville has imposed a partial curfew for individuals 18 and younger as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Effective April 3, individuals 18 and younger are not allowed in public between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guard, or at work, or going to or from their place of employment.

The executive order will remain in effect until further notice.

