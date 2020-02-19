Greenville Fire Department Rescues One From Off-Road Rollover Crash

Just before 7:00 am on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment in the 1400 block of State Route 181 S.

911 dispatchers advised GFD and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital (OHMCH) EMS that the vehicle had left the roadway and flipped. The 911 caller was the driver of the crashed vehicle, who was now trapped inside after crashing.

Upon first due apparatus arrival, units located a Dodge Ram 1500 double cab off of the roadway, with moderate damage, resting on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

OHMCH EMS and GFD units gave the patient medical attention after getting the patient out of the crashed truck.

The patient was transported to OHMCH with non-life threatening injuries.

Greenville Police Department, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet assisted on the scene.

Comments

comments