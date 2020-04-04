Green River District Health Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky Tri-State Counties

The Green River District Health Department is reporting 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday morning, health officials say there are 3 new cases in Daviess County, 4 new cases in Henderson County, 2 new cases in McLean County, and 3 new cases in Ohio County.

Officials it was determined during the contact investigation on Friday a case that had been reported in Union County on April 3rd was actually a Henderson County resident. The totals reported Saturday for each county reflect that correction.

Here are the numbers so far in our Kentucky counties:

Daviess-58

Henderson-15

Union-3

Hancock-2

Webster-3

Hopkins-52

Muhlenberg-14

Mclean-4

Ohio-5

Comments

comments