Green River District Health Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky Tri-State Counties
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Saturday morning, health officials say there are 3 new cases in Daviess County, 4 new cases in Henderson County, 2 new cases in McLean County, and 3 new cases in Ohio County.
Officials it was determined during the contact investigation on Friday a case that had been reported in Union County on April 3rd was actually a Henderson County resident. The totals reported Saturday for each county reflect that correction.
Here are the numbers so far in our Kentucky counties:
Daviess-58
Henderson-15
Union-3
Hancock-2
Webster-3
Hopkins-52
Muhlenberg-14
Mclean-4
Ohio-5