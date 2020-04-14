Green River District Health Dept. Reports 13 New Cases of Coronavirus

On Tuesday, April 14, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 13 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in their district.

Of the newly confirmed cases, eight are in Daviess County, one is in Henderson County, three are in Ohio County, and one is in Union County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GRDHD district is now 143. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 68 (48%).

As of April 14th, eight people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 143 total confirmed cases in the district, 28 (20%) have required hospitalization.

As of 9:00 AM April 14, 2020 Total Reported Cases in Green River District by County Are:

