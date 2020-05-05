44News This MorningCoronavirusKentucky
Green River District Health Dept. Public Information Officer Talks About Reopening Kentucky
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has laid out plans to reopen the Bluegrass State, with Phase 1 of the plan beginning on May 11.
Some may still have questions surrounding the overall safety of the public as the state starts to reopen.
Green River District Health Department Public Information Officer Merrit Bates-Thomas joined 44News This Morning to answer some of those questions and discuss the latest on the coronavirus in Kentucky as well as the reopening of the state.
Watch the Full Interview Below:
Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App.
Related Articles:
- Beshear Unveils Kentucky’s Phased Reopening Plan
- Robards, KY: Tyson Plant Reopens After Dozens of Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus
- Call for Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open Raises Safety Concerns
- Indiana, Kentucky Businesses Discuss Reopening
- More Businesses and Health Care Services Prepare to Reopen in Kentucky