Green River District Health Dept. Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in Area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) has reported two confirmed cases of coronavirus in their area.

One case is a 63-year-old female that resides in Henderson County.

The second case is a 51-year-old male that resides in Daviess County.

“While these are the first cases that have been reported in the Green River District Health Department, we have been expecting and been preparing for this news,” said Clay Horton the Public Health Director with GRDHD. “Our communities have already started to take a number of important steps to help stop the spread of this virus. However, everyone needs to continue with these efforts.”

Both patients reported recent travel before the onset of symptoms, but the two cases do not appear to be connected at this time.

Officials say both patients are being isolated in their homes until they are well and unable to spread the virus.

Health officials from GRDHD are identifying and contacting all those who may have been exposed to the infected people. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Comments

comments