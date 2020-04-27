Green River District Health Department Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, April 27, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 3 additional COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.

Of those three new positive cases, one is in Daviess County, one is in McLean County, and one is in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is 307.

Currently, 16 people in the district are hospitalized. Of the 307 confirmed cases in the district, 45 (15%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 142 (46%).

April 27 GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary



Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:



Average Age: 45

Age Range: 11 – 93

Male: 54.4%

Female: 45.6%

According to GRDHD, adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

