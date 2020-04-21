Green River District Health Dept. Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases in Tri-State Counties

On Tuesday, April 21, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of those 19 cases, there are 8 in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 4 in Ohio County and 3 in Webster County.

According to GRDHD, the total number of COVID-19 cases in its district is now 219.

Thirteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 219 confirmed cases in the district, 40 (18%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 116 (53%).

As of 9:00 A.M., April 21, 2020, Total Reported Cases in Green River District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Age Range: 16-93

Average Age: 47

Male Patients: %48.2

Female Patients: %51.8

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

Previous GRDHD Coronavirus Update (April 20): Three New Cases of Coronavirus in Henderson County, One New Case in Webster County

Comments

comments