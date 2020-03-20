Green River Area Development District to Close Beginning March 23, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution and in order to protect our employees and their clients, the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) will be closing their office effective Monday, March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky.

GRADD says their employees will be working from home, and that the public will be notified once a definite date of reopening is determined.

GRADD’s social services department can be reached by dialing (800) 928-9094.

For all other inquires please call the GRADD office at (270) 926-4433.

