More Than Green Beer: St. Patrick’s Party Ideas

“Kiss me, I’m Irish”…well, I’m not, and since this is a German town, you’re probably not either, but who cares?!

Saint Patrick’s Day is another excuse to throw a party and celebrate!

I know it’s not until next week, but the area is celebrating this weekend, and you should too.

If you’re having a hard time coming up with what exactly to do at your party, we’ve come up with something more than “green jello shots” to make sure that your party goes beyond basic corned beef and cabbage.





Let’s talk buzz words…green, leprechauns, pots of gold and rainbows…start there.

Then, let your friends have a unique tour of your home with a scavenger hunt!

Theme the hunt with Saint Patrick’s Day related tasks like snapping a photo with someone wearing all green, or searching for chocolate golden coins scattered through several rooms.

You can download several different lists like this one, if you’re having trouble coming up with something creative…it’s all about having fun and finding that elusive good luck.

A party isn’t a party without food, but there’s no reason to slave away in the kitchen brining corned beef…

Keep your St. Paddy’s Day celebration light and healthy with so-simple fruit skewers.

Simply layer melons, pineapple, berries, and grapes in ROYGBIV order, and voila!

You’ve got a festive, fat-free snack that won t send anyone into a sugar coma.

Also a no-brainer, the classic Rueben dip, with everything you love about the sandwich mixed together in an ooey-gooey cream cheese base.

Serve it with rye bread for the ultimate Irish experience!

Or, if you are feeling like going above and beyond, Google “Rainbow Twizzler Cake” or “Hot Pastrami Sliders” for finger foods that will make your guests feel like their luck has changed for the better.

It’s your party, and you can make everyone wear something green…if you want to.

This ensures your guests won’t get pinched, but let them know that their love for the color and fashion, may net them a prize!

Putting together a gift basket of Irish themed goodies (for the winner) is sure to give yourself a good time and something to look forward to at the end of the night.

This can be a chance to go totally overboard with Irish whiskeys, or just hit the dollar store…

The point is not the price, but the fact that your friend is going home with an unexpected pot of gold!

But don’t leave everyone else out, send your other guests home with a gift of gold…chocolate coins, that is.

Then make sure you all tag each other in your posts so that you can forever remember the night when no matter what your heritage is, you all joined together to say, “Kiss me…even if I’m not Irish”…

