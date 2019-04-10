Great Russian Nutcracker Tickets Are on Sale Now

The Moscow Ballet is bringing the Gift of Christmas Tour to Evansville this November. The company is presenting the Great Russian Nutcracker and will feature the life-sized Kissy Doll, the fierce, red-eyed Rat King, the Russian Troika Sleigh and so much more. The company will perform at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, November 12th at 7 p.m.

The Great Russian Nutcracker features award-winning Principal Ballerinas and Danseurs from the top ballet academies in Russia and a large corps de ballet. Three groups travel simultaneously to 140+ cities across the US and in Canada in November and December.

Click here to purchase ticekts.

