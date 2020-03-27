Great Harvest Bread Co. in Owensboro Helps With Bread Shortage

Business owners across the Tri-State are trying innovative new ways to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As more and more businesses close their doors, more and more employees are now out of a job.

Great Harvest Bread Company in Owensboro is trying to adapt to the changing times, even giving DoorDash a try for the very first time.

“It’s all about us pitching in together and all of us working together as a community and just being kind. it makes me feel good that I can, like, reach out and see ‘oh, they look like they could use maybe a loaf of bread’ and I can give it to them,” one employee of the Owensboro bakery said.

Great Harvest business owners say they’re making sure bread is available for anyone who might need it. They’re also working with grocery stores in the area to make sure those businesses are meeting the increased demand.

Comments

comments