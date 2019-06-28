The Great American Motorcycle Revolution Is Here!

Love motorcycles?

Love the Blues?

You’re going to want to head over to Owensboro this weekend!

3 full days of Tab’s Motorcycle Extravaganza @ The Daviess County Fairgrounds in Owensboro KY July 5-7! Come watch Owensboro grown World Famous racer Roger Lee Hayden take on The Revolution Short Track and listen to our incredible blues lineup on Friday night! Saturday features KOI Nitro Dirt Drags in the Revolution Arena! Also the Southern Rock Supergroup Skinny Molly featuring Mike Estes of Lynyrd Skynyrd coming off their incredible European Tour.

Also featuring:

The Revolution Charity Ride benefiting The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation

10 bands over two days!

Ice Cold Beer by Legends Sports Bar

24 unique specialty and food vendors

15 Acres of Camping

Free Tent Camping!

RV Campers welcome

Bike Games

And so much more!

Info: Tabsmoto.com

Tickets: owensborotickets.com

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments