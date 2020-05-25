GRDHD: Two New Cases Reported in Daviess and Ohio Counties

The Green River District Health Department on Monday, May 25 reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the district’s case total to 627.

There is one new case in Daviess and one in Ohio County.

So far, 16 people in the district have been hospitalized. The health department says of the 627 confirmed cases, 75 people have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered is now 477.

As of May 23, Kentucky has 8,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.

GRDHD says it will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at its clinic site in McLean County on Tuesday May 26. Testing will also be provided in GRDHD’s mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on May 26.

In addition, testing will be available at GRDHD’s Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on Wednesday, May 27.

Related content:

Kentucky Reports 140 New Cases, 5 New Deaths

Comments

comments