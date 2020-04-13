GRDHD: Six People Recovered From Coronavirus

The Green River District Health Department reported one additional case of COVID-19 in Daviess County, bringing the case total to 130.

Currently, ten people in the district have been hospitalized. Of the 130 confirmed cases in the district, 28 have required hospitalization. Six of the cases in the district have recovered since the last update from the health department: three in Daviess Co., one in Hancock Co., one in Ohio Co., and one in Webster Co.

Additional demographic information includes:

Average age: 50

Age range: 18 – 92

Male – 41.5%

Female – 58.5%

Comments

comments