GRDHD Reports New COVID-19 Cases, Offers Drive-Through Testing in Owensboro

On Wednesday, April 29, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.

Of the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, there are 14 in Daviess County, 2 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is 340.

Eighteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 340 confirmed cases in the district, 47 (14%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 168 (49%).

Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average Age: 45

Age Range: 7 months old – 93

Male: 54.1%

Female: 45.9%

GRDHD Will Offer Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Tuesday, May 5 Through Thursday, May 7, 2020

The testing site is on the campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

Testing times are available from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Testing is open to Kentucky residents.

There is limited availability. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

The testing is free of charge.

